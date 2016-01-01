Dr. Schiffner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiffany Schiffner, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Schiffner, PHD is a Counselor in Orlando, FL.
Locations
Brightside Psychology & Internal Medicine1417 N Semoran Blvd Ste 202, Orlando, FL 32807 Directions (352) 348-4285
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tiffany Schiffner, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1316228950
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schiffner accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schiffner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Schiffner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schiffner.
