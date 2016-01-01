Tiffany Riddle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Riddle, NP
Overview
Tiffany Riddle, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Scottsdale, AZ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 6501 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (480) 948-3314
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Tiffany Riddle, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1346792223
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Riddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Tiffany Riddle. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Riddle.
