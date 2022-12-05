Dr. Pratt has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tiffany Pratt, DC
Dr. Tiffany Pratt, DC is a Chiropractor in Lafayette, LA.
Pratt Family Chiropractic LLC3213 Johnston St, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 406-1988
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been to several Chiropracters in my lifetime, She treats the whole, not just part.
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1386670487
Dr. Pratt accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pratt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pratt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pratt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.