Tiffany Miner, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4 (9)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tiffany Miner, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UT Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.

Tiffany Miner works at Daniel D Witheiler MD in Dallas, TX with other offices in Waxahachie, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Transplant Specialists
    1411 N Beckley Ave, Dallas, TX 75203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 947-4400
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Waxahachie Office Permanently Closed
    1505 W Jefferson St Ste 170, Waxahachie, TX 75165 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 937-0000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Dallas Medical Center
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 05, 2021
    We love Dr Miner! She has been my Dermatologist for 5 years and I recommend her to my friends and neighbors who also go! Friendly, beautiful, informative, supportive and prompt!
    — Feb 05, 2021
    About Tiffany Miner, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710283783
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UT Southwestern Medical Center
