Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tiffany McIntyre, CNP is a Registered Nurse in Woodbury, MN. 

Tiffany McIntyre works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Woodbury, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Pain Clinic
    683 Bielenberg Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, MN 55125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 522-6070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Medication Management
Trigger Point Injection
Trigger Point Injection

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Tiffany listened to my concerns and was very sympathetic to my issues and Illness. Thank You Tiffany so much for doing what you do.
    Mishay Y. — Nov 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tiffany McIntyre, CNP
    About Tiffany McIntyre, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194244053
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany McIntyre, CNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiffany McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany McIntyre works at Twin Cities Pain Clinic in Woodbury, MN. View the full address on Tiffany McIntyre’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Tiffany McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany McIntyre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

