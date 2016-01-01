Tiffany Matonak, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Matonak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Matonak, PA-C
Overview
Tiffany Matonak, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Tiffany Matonak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Group- Thoracic Surgery305 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tiffany Matonak?
About Tiffany Matonak, PA-C
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English
- 1306120340
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Matonak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tiffany Matonak works at
Tiffany Matonak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Matonak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Matonak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Matonak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.