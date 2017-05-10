Dr. Tiffany Malone, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Tiffany Malone, OD
Overview
Dr. Tiffany Malone, OD is an Optometrist in Tallahassee, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Malone works at
Locations
Bg Bend Family Eye Care1394 Timberlane Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312 Directions (850) 999-6926
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Malone's for about 8 years, from when she was part of the Palmer Eye Care, and when I found she moved I went with her. She wasn't easy to find since Palmer informed me she had a baby which I knew and that she was no longer there. I went on the web and found she had moved and called and got an appointment. Dr Malone is not only an excellent OD she is also respectful and very careing. I recommend and trust her completely. If you are looking for a Eye Doctor call.
About Dr. Tiffany Malone, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1205831153
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Florida, Gainesville
Dr. Malone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malone speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Malone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.