Tiffany Scheib, PA-C

Internal Medicine
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tiffany Scheib, PA-C is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. 

Tiffany Scheib works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick
    5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 (910) 240-9790
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Tiffany Scheib, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1487960597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Scheib, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Scheib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiffany Scheib has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Scheib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany Scheib works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. View the full address on Tiffany Scheib’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Tiffany Scheib. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Scheib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Scheib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Scheib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
