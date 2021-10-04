Tiffany Leone-Vespa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Leone-Vespa, LPC
Overview
Tiffany Leone-Vespa, LPC is a Counselor in Vineland, NJ.
Locations
- 1 663 N Main Rd, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (215) 500-4924
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Tiffany always offers solutions to help me cope with my anxiety and depression, highly recommend her!!
About Tiffany Leone-Vespa, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Leone-Vespa accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Leone-Vespa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Tiffany Leone-Vespa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Leone-Vespa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Leone-Vespa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Leone-Vespa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.