Tiffany Lai has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Lai, FNP
Overview
Tiffany Lai, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Tiffany Lai works at
Locations
-
1
Nyhtc & Hanyc Harlem Health Center Phcy133 Morningside Ave, New York, NY 10027 Directions (212) 586-6400
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tiffany Lai?
Outstanding
About Tiffany Lai, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1295000578
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Lai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tiffany Lai works at
3 patients have reviewed Tiffany Lai. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Lai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Lai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Lai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.