See All Physicians Assistants in Murrieta, CA
Tiffany Kaufman, PA Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Tiffany Kaufman, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (14)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Tiffany Kaufman, PA is a Physician Assistant in Murrieta, CA. 

Tiffany Kaufman works at Ageless Grace Laser Skin and Wellness Center in Murrieta, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Ageless Grace Laser Skin & Wellness
    24910 Las Brisas Rd Ste 103, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 698-4035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Menstruation
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Anxiety
Abnormal Menstruation
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Exams for Sports, School and Summer Camp Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Changes Associated With Menopause Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Exclusive Healthcare
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Tiffany Kaufman?

    Jun 02, 2022
    Visited Tiffany for a routine physical. She was very understanding, and listened intentionally when I asked questions. Her responses were very helpful. It's pretty difficult to find a provider like that these days, so I was really grateful for my visit.
    Joy — Jun 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Tiffany Kaufman, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Tiffany Kaufman, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Tiffany Kaufman to family and friends

    Tiffany Kaufman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Tiffany Kaufman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Tiffany Kaufman, PA.

    About Tiffany Kaufman, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1912099557
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Kaufman, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiffany Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiffany Kaufman works at Ageless Grace Laser Skin and Wellness Center in Murrieta, CA. View the full address on Tiffany Kaufman’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Tiffany Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Kaufman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Tiffany Kaufman, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.