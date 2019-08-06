Tiffany Hayes, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Hayes, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tiffany Hayes, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN.
Tiffany Hayes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Woolfson Eye Institute7405 Shallowford Rd Ste 320, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 805-3832
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Tiffany Hayes?
Doctor Tiffany is a great doctor! I was having problems with pain in my wrist and wasn't able to get in to see her, and she was able to diagnose my problem over the phone; she even called in my medication so I didn't have to suffer! Doctor Tiffany is de'bomb!
About Tiffany Hayes, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1831356658
Frequently Asked Questions
Tiffany Hayes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Hayes accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tiffany Hayes works at
5 patients have reviewed Tiffany Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Hayes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.