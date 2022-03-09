See All Clinical Psychologists in Dunmore, PA
Tiffany Griffiths, PSY Icon-share Share Profile

Tiffany Griffiths, PSY

Clinical Psychology
3 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tiffany Griffiths, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Dunmore, PA. 

Tiffany Griffiths works at Dr. Tiffany Griffiths and Associates, Dunmore PA in Dunmore, PA with other offices in Exeter, PA and Kingston, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Tiffany Griffiths and Associates
    502 N Blakely St, Dunmore, PA 18512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 342-8434
  2. 2
    Dr. Tiffany Griffiths and Associates
    1251 Wyoming Ave, Exeter, PA 18643 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 654-4357
  3. 3
    Urology Associates Of Kingston
    470 Wyoming Ave, Kingston, PA 18704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 342-8434
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 09, 2022
    I had seen many clinicians for many years until finding my perfect fit at Dr. Griffiths practice. It’s been 3 years, and I have to say that they are by far the most accessible practice with the most compassionate and knowledgeable staff.
    — Mar 09, 2022
    Photo: Tiffany Griffiths, PSY
    About Tiffany Griffiths, PSY

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124179379
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiffany Griffiths, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Griffiths is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiffany Griffiths has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiffany Griffiths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Tiffany Griffiths. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Griffiths.

    Primary Care
