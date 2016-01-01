See All Family Doctors in Shreveport, LA
Tiffany George, FNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tiffany George, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. 

Tiffany George works at WK Community Health & Wellness Center - Pierre Ave in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WK Community Health & Wellness Center - Pierre Ave
    1327 Pierre Ave, Shreveport, LA 71103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • WK Bossier Health Center
  • Willis-Knighton Medical Center
  • WK Pierremont Health Center

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Tiffany George, FNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760738801
Frequently Asked Questions

Tiffany George, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tiffany George has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Tiffany George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tiffany George works at WK Community Health & Wellness Center - Pierre Ave in Shreveport, LA. View the full address on Tiffany George’s profile.

Tiffany George has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany George.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany George, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany George appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Primary Care
