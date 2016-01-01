See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Tiffany Frasure, PA-C

Geriatric Medicine
1 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tiffany Frasure, PA-C is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Tiffany Frasure works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Medical Associates
    2845 Siena Heights Dr, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 877-5199

Ratings & Reviews
1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Tiffany Frasure, PA-C

Specialties
  • Geriatric Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1750702288
Frequently Asked Questions

Tiffany Frasure, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Frasure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Tiffany Frasure has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Tiffany Frasure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Tiffany Frasure works at Southwest Medical Associates in Henderson, NV. View the full address on Tiffany Frasure’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Tiffany Frasure. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Frasure.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiffany Frasure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiffany Frasure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

