Tiffany Dean accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Tiffany Dean, FNP-C
Tiffany Dean, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Chicago, IL.
Tiffany Dean works at
Loretto Hospital
645 S Central Ave, Chicago, IL 60644
(773) 616-9162
Monday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Tuesday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Wednesday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Thursday 8:30am - 5:30pm
Friday 8:30am - 3:00pm
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Tiffany Dean, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1699273011
Tiffany Dean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
