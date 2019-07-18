Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiffany Clendening is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Longview, TX.
Tiffany Clendening works at
Locations
1
Jim Myer Medical Clinic410 N 4th St, Longview, TX 75601 Directions (903) 234-8808
Ratings & Reviews
She's sympathetic and listens. She spends time with you and wants a clear picture of your situation. Appt scheduling is easy.
About Tiffany Clendening, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1942770714
Tiffany Clendening has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Tiffany Clendening. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiffany Clendening.
