Tiffany Barribeau, LPC

Counseling
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Tiffany Barribeau, LPC is a Counselor in Richmond, VA. 

Tiffany Barribeau works at Addvantage Pllc in Richmond, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Addvantage Pllc
    6722 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 282-4000
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 15, 2020
    Excellent rapport with my adolescent daughter, and common sense, practical suggestions to her and to me on how to manage her anxiety and move toward better mental health and decision-making. My daughter respected her insights and grew tremendously while in her care
    thankful mom! — Jan 15, 2020
    Photo: Tiffany Barribeau, LPC
    About Tiffany Barribeau, LPC

Specialties

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164438685
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

