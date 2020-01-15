Tiffany Barribeau has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Tiffany Barribeau, LPC
Overview
Tiffany Barribeau, LPC is a Counselor in Richmond, VA.
Tiffany Barribeau works at
Locations
Addvantage Pllc6722 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 282-4000
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent rapport with my adolescent daughter, and common sense, practical suggestions to her and to me on how to manage her anxiety and move toward better mental health and decision-making. My daughter respected her insights and grew tremendously while in her care
About Tiffany Barribeau, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1164438685
