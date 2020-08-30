See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Watauga, TX
Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD

Optometry
4 (3)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD is an Optometrist in Watauga, TX. 

Dr. Tregellas works at Neel Eye Center in Watauga, TX with other offices in Keller, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Scott Ballard, OD
Dr. Scott Ballard, OD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Jeffrey Moffett, OD
Dr. Jeffrey Moffett, OD
6 (29)
View Profile
Dr. Nathan Williams, OD
Dr. Nathan Williams, OD
6 (40)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Myeyedr.
    8329 Whitley Rd, Watauga, TX 76148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 431-2020
  2. 2
    750 S Main St Ste 110, Keller, TX 76248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 431-8600
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tregellas?

    Aug 30, 2020
    Very knowledgable and very caring. Always listens and explains everything fully.
    Robert P White — Aug 30, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tregellas to family and friends

    Dr. Tregellas' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tregellas

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD.

    About Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619124062
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Tregellas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tregellas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Tregellas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tregellas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tregellas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tregellas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Tiffaney Tregellas, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.