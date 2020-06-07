See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Tiesha Gregory, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Tiesha Gregory, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Tiesha Gregory works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset
    1302 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10027
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Tiesha Gregory, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699169359
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Tiesha Gregory, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tiesha Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Tiesha Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Tiesha Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Tiesha Gregory works at Mount Sinai Doctors - Manhasset in New York, NY. View the full address on Tiesha Gregory’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Tiesha Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Tiesha Gregory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tiesha Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tiesha Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

