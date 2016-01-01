Tien Pham, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Tien Pham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Tien Pham, ARNP
Tien Pham, ARNP is a Cardiology Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Tien Pham works at
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
- Cardiology
- English, Vietnamese
- Male
- 1851918692
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Tien Pham using Healthline FindCare.
Tien Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Tien Pham speaks Vietnamese.
Tien Pham has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Tien Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Tien Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Tien Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.