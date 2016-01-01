Dr. Jukelevics has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tibor Jukelevics, PHD
Overview
Dr. Tibor Jukelevics, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Torrance, CA.
Dr. Jukelevics works at
Locations
1404 Family Center24050 Madison St Ste 200, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 375-3141
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Tibor Jukelevics, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1467535096
