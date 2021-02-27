Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thuy Tran, OD
Overview
Dr. Thuy Tran, OD is an Optometrist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.
Dr. Tran works at
Locations
Firstsight Vision Services Inc.12549 Foothill Blvd, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91739 Directions (909) 463-0785
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been going to Dr Tran for years and she's always been incredible. Her service is great, shes understanding with patients. Can't recommend her enough.
About Dr. Thuy Tran, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1033233945
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.