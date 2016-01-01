See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lawrenceville, GA
Dr. Thuy-Tam Truong, OD

Optometry
1 (1)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Thuy-Tam Truong, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrenceville, GA. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.

Dr. Truong works at Sugarloaf Vision Center LLC in Lawrenceville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sugarloaf Vision Center LLC
    4825 Sugarloaf Pkwy Ste F, Lawrenceville, GA 30044 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 559-9670

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bacterial Conjunctivitis
Corneal Abrasion
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Bacterial Conjunctivitis
Corneal Abrasion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Viral Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Avesis
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Spectera
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Thuy-Tam Truong, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467756874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Koch Eye Associates
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • San Jose State University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thuy-Tam Truong, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Truong works at Sugarloaf Vision Center LLC in Lawrenceville, GA. View the full address on Dr. Truong’s profile.

    Dr. Truong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truong.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

