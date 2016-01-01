Dr. Van has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thu Van, OD
Overview
Dr. Thu Van, OD is an Optometrist in Conway, AR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1155 Skyline Dr, Conway, AR 72032 (501) 329-2020
-
2
Walmart Pharmacy 10-0127, 1910 Martin Luther King Blvd, Malvern, AR 72104 (501) 332-7558
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thu Van, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1356532709
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Van. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.