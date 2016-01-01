Dr. Thu-Trang Nguyen, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thu-Trang Nguyen, OD
Overview
Dr. Thu-Trang Nguyen, OD is an Optometrist in Balch Springs, TX.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Vision Center 30-111812300 Lake June Rd, Balch Springs, TX 75180 Directions (972) 913-0595
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thu-Trang Nguyen, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1720257876
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
