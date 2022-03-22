See All Gastroenterologists in Stockton, CA
Gastroenterology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Thu Le, FNP is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY.

Thu Le works at Dignity Health Medical Group Stockton in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    DHMG - Stockton Specialty and Family
    782 E Harding Way, Stockton, CA 95204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Mar 22, 2022
Dr Le is very through, cares about you as a person. A kind and caring doctor.
— Mar 22, 2022
Thu Le, FNP
About Thu Le, FNP

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Languages Spoken
  • English, Vietnamese
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1033698915
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AZUSA PACIFIC UNIVERSITY
