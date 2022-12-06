See All Physicians Assistants in Winter Park, FL
Tom Van Hyning, PA-C

General Practice (Physician Assistant)
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Tom Van Hyning, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Winter Park, FL. 

Tom Van Hyning works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115 in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 115
    1801 Lee Rd Ste 115, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 604-8589
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.6
Average provider rating
Based on 39 ratings
Patient Ratings (39)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Dec 06, 2022
Tom was great. He was sympathetic to my situation. The staff was very good as well. Thank You
— Dec 06, 2022
Photo: Tom Van Hyning, PA-C
About Tom Van Hyning, PA-C

  • General Practice (Physician Assistant)
  • English
  • Male
  • 1699074609
