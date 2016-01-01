See All Cardiologists in Duluth, MN
Thomas Young, APRN is a Cardiology Specialist in Duluth, MN. 

Thomas Young works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth)
    407 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Angina
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrioventricular Block
Bicuspid Aortic Valve
Blood Clot
Bradycardia
Brugada Syndrome
Cardiac Arrest
Cardiovascular Disease
Chest Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Heart Murmur
Hypertension
Left Bundle Branch Block
Long QT Syndrome
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Myocarditis
Palpitations
Pericarditis
Pulmonary Vascular Disease
Right Bundle Branch Block
Short QT Syndrome
Syncope
Tachycardia
Thrombosis
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Vasculitis
Ventricular Fibrillation
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    About Thomas Young, APRN

    • Cardiology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1295174399
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Young, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Young is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Young has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Young works at Essentia Health-St. Mary's Medical Center (Duluth) in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Thomas Young’s profile.

    Thomas Young has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Young.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Young, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Young appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

