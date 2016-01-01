Thomas Wieme has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Wieme, PA-C
Thomas Wieme, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Augusta, GA.
Southern Family Medical Center3736 Mike Padgett Hwy Ste A, Augusta, GA 30906 Directions (706) 560-2273
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
About Thomas Wieme, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1427207422
Thomas Wieme accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Wieme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Thomas Wieme. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Wieme.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Wieme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Wieme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.