Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD is a Cornea & Contact Management Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Cornea & Contact Management, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 485 Royer Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 394-0108
Dr. Thomas E. Whitlatch2262 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602 Directions (717) 394-0108
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Spectera
- Vision Benefits of America
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD
- Cornea & Contact Management
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1972512168
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- Geneva College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitlatch accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
