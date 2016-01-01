See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Lancaster, PA
Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD

Cornea & Contact Management
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD is a Cornea & Contact Management Specialist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Cornea & Contact Management, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    485 Royer Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 394-0108
  2. 2
    Dr. Thomas E. Whitlatch
    2262 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 394-0108

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams
Astigmatism
Cataract
Contact Lens Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Spectera
    • Vision Benefits of America

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Whitlatch?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Whitlatch to family and friends

    Dr. Whitlatch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Whitlatch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD.

    About Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD

    Specialties
    • Cornea & Contact Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972512168
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Geneva College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitlatch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitlatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitlatch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitlatch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitlatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitlatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Thomas Whitlatch, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.