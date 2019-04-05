Thomas Weir II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Weir II
Overview
Thomas Weir II is a Clinical Psychologist in Grand Junction, CO.
Thomas Weir II works at
Locations
Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.3150 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 242-5707Monday3:00pm - 10:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 10:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 10:00pmThursday3:00pm - 10:00pmFriday3:00pm - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Weir is a wonderful psychologist. He truly listens and gently points out possibilities; perhaps ones you didn't already consider. He has not only worked with me, but with my family. He genuinely cares about his patients, the practice, and he's extremely ethical. I'd be hesitant to work with anyone else in the Valley. If you can't see him; I would highly recommend Behavioral Health & Wellness, as they tend to have outstanding providers also.
About Thomas Weir II
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972846772
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Weir II accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Weir II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Thomas Weir II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Weir II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Weir II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Weir II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.