Thomas Weir II

Clinical Psychology
Overview

Thomas Weir II is a Clinical Psychologist in Grand Junction, CO. 

Thomas Weir II works at Primary Care Partners in Grand Junction, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hanger Prosthetics & Orthotics West Inc.
    3150 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 242-5707
    Monday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Tuesday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Friday
    3:00pm - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 9:00pm
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Thomas Weir II

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1972846772
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Weir II has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Weir II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Weir II works at Primary Care Partners in Grand Junction, CO. View the full address on Thomas Weir II’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Thomas Weir II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Weir II.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Weir II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Weir II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

