Dr. Thomas Unger, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (12)
Overview

Dr. Thomas Unger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Buffalo, NY. 

Dr. Unger works at Buffalo Psychology Group in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Buffalo Psychology Group
    290 Woodward Ave, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 833-6084
    The Mobility Company Inc
    336 Harris Hill Rd, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 833-6084
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 17, 2022
    He is very insightful and knowledgeable. He gave me lifelong resources and thought me skills that I carried in my life long after my therapies ended and Im grateful and appreciates his teaching almost everyday. He is a therapist who teaches you how to fish rather than giving you the fish. This might be challenging at first but with patience and commitment it will go a long way and extends beyond the current problems that you are trying to solve. Nothing good in life comes without hard work.
    About Dr. Thomas Unger, PHD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194723510
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Unger has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Unger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Unger works at Buffalo Psychology Group in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Unger’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Unger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Unger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Unger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Unger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

