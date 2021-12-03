Dr. Thomas Torzok, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Torzok is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Torzok, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Torzok, DC is a Chiropractor in Willoughby Hills, OH.
Locations
1
Willoughby Hills Family Health Center2570 Som Center Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 943-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Cleveland Clinic Center for Integrative1950 Richmond Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124 Directions (216) 448-4325
3
Marymount Surgery & Endoscopy Center5555 Transportation Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44125 Directions (216) 518-3444
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Torzok got me fixed up in no time. Best chiropractor ever!
About Dr. Thomas Torzok, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
