Dr. Thomas Swirsky-Sacchetti, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Swirsky-Sacchetti, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Swirsky-Sacchetti, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Philadelphia, PA.
Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dept of Psychiatry & Human Behavior230 S Broad St Ste 1005, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 988-9911
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti?
About Dr. Thomas Swirsky-Sacchetti, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1255525531
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti works at
Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swirsky-Sacchetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.