Dr. Thomas Sullivan, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sullivan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sullivan, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Fairfield, OH. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Locations
-
1
Rachel M Sparn LLC2810 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 874-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center - Burnet Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sullivan?
Dr. Sullivan is the best! Unbelievable knowledgeable and provided solid information about my post-concussion symptoms and next steps I could take. Not only was my appointment helpful, it was a pleasure too. He is very personable. The answers he provide gave me so much relief. I cannot thank him enough for his expertise.
About Dr. Thomas Sullivan, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1316912421
Education & Certifications
- Cincinnati Childrens Hospital Medical Center
- Yale University Sch Med
- University of Cincinnati
- Merrimack College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.