Thomas Straub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Straub, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Thomas Straub, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fort Wayne, IN.
Thomas Straub works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Pain Management1721 Magnavox Way, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 748-3650
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Straub?
I've been a patient at Summit for several years now. At one time or another I have seen everyone I believe. With the exception of one female NP-MANY years ago I have high respect and trust in all the staff. I have grown to especially hold Thomas Straub in extremely high regards. I completely trust him and believe 110% that his concerns for his patients is his utmost concern. Thanks!
About Thomas Straub, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1548696206
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Straub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Straub works at
Thomas Straub has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Straub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Straub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Straub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.