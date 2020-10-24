See All Nurse Practitioners in Doylestown, PA
Thomas Speranger, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Thomas Speranger, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Doylestown, PA. 

Thomas Speranger works at Tohickon Internal Medicine LLc in Doylestown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tohickon Internal Medicine
    1456 Ferry Rd Unit 400, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 880-6350

  • Doylestown Hospital

Acne
Allergies
Anxiety
Acne
Allergies
Anxiety

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Oct 24, 2020
    Very professional!! Made me feel at ease; would highly recommend
    Janet — Oct 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Thomas Speranger, CRNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1154840080
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Pennsylvania
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Speranger, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Speranger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Speranger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Speranger works at Tohickon Internal Medicine LLc in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Thomas Speranger’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Thomas Speranger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Speranger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Speranger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Speranger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

