Dr. Thomas Sheriff, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheriff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Sheriff, OD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Sheriff, OD is an Optometrist in Wichita Falls, TX.
Dr. Sheriff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Tom F. Sheriff P.A.4206 Kemp Blvd Ste B, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 696-2653
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sheriff?
About Dr. Thomas Sheriff, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1467548313
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sheriff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sheriff accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sheriff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sheriff works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheriff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheriff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheriff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheriff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.