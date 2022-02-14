Overview

Thomas Shaughnessy, MA is a Counselor in New Port Richey, FL.



Thomas Shaughnessy works at Pathfinder Counseling Inc. in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL and Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.