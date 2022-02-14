See All Counselors in New Port Richey, FL
Thomas Shaughnessy, MA

Counseling
3.5 (28)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Thomas Shaughnessy, MA is a Counselor in New Port Richey, FL. 

Thomas Shaughnessy works at Pathfinder Counseling Inc. in New Port Richey, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL and Port Richey, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pathfinder Counseling Inc
    7511 Little Rd Ste 101, New Port Richey, FL 34654 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 817-1360
    Pathfinder Counseling Inc.
    37816 State Road 54, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 417-4359
    Pathfinder Counseling Inc.
    12354 Us Highway 19, Port Richey, FL 34667 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 858-3192
    Monday
    1:00pm - 9:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services

Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Drug Abuse Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Feb 14, 2022
    After 40 years of hard drinking, I woke up and said I'm done. My insurance told me after 1 week at Phoenix House in Citra, that I should have to try this on the "outside" since it's my first time quitting drinking. It was actually the first time in my life that I did not have any alcohol to depend on. I got to know the entire staff and loved them all. Tom gave me direct 1 on 1 therapy sessions that were Awesome (especially the memory train trip). Tom is a tough therapist! When I was going voluntarily to group sessions twice a week, many others in session were only there to satisfy a COURT ORDER RELATED TO THEIR OWN CRIMINAL CHARGES! I personally took this a reward because I was in there on MY OWN and I could give these kids my experience in the alcohol and drug world. Best rehab I could ask for! I would love to stop by and see y'all coming up March 4, 2022!!
    David P Hulburt — Feb 14, 2022
    Photo: Thomas Shaughnessy, MA
    About Thomas Shaughnessy, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1982796645
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Shaughnessy, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Shaughnessy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Thomas Shaughnessy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Thomas Shaughnessy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Shaughnessy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Shaughnessy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Shaughnessy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

