Dr. Thomas Scherer, DC

Chiropractic
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Thomas Scherer, DC is a Chiropractor in Menasha, WI. They graduated from Palmer College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Scherer works at Scherer Family Chiropractic, SC - Thomas E Scherer DC in Menasha, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scherer Family Chiropractic, SC - Thomas E Scherer DC
    884 W Airport Rd, Menasha, WI 54952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 383-1824

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Decompression Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Geriatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Manipulation Adjustment of Back and Neck Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Massage Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Oct 01, 2015
    Best Chiropractor I ever went to. He truly is a miracle worker.
    Oct 01, 2015
    About Dr. Thomas Scherer, DC

    • Chiropractic
    • English
    • 1649226960
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Palmer College Of Chiropractic
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thomas Scherer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scherer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scherer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scherer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scherer works at Scherer Family Chiropractic, SC - Thomas E Scherer DC in Menasha, WI. View the full address on Dr. Scherer’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Scherer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scherer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scherer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scherer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

