Thomas Satterwhite, CH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Thomas Satterwhite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Thomas Satterwhite, CH
Overview
Thomas Satterwhite, CH is a Chiropractor in Duluth, GA.
Thomas Satterwhite works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Satterwhite Chiropractic, P.c.9590 Medlock Bridge Rd Ste E, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (770) 623-9376
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Thomas Satterwhite?
Dr Satterwhite is a dedicated healthcare provider. He is a very knowledgeable chiropractor that takes the time to listen to his patients and do whatever it takes to get them well.
About Thomas Satterwhite, CH
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1811083140
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Satterwhite has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Satterwhite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Satterwhite works at
11 patients have reviewed Thomas Satterwhite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Satterwhite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Satterwhite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Satterwhite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.