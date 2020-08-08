Dr. Santucci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Santucci, DC
Overview
Dr. Thomas Santucci, DC is a Chiropractor in Los Gatos, CA.

Locations
Woodlands Healthcare Center14966 Terreno De Flores Ln, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 871-8222
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Santucci and his staff are incredibly knowledgeable and caring. I had a number of problems with me that was quickly diagnosed through brain scans and strength/range of motion tests. They have a number of solutions in their office and they found one that fixed me right up. Very grateful!
About Dr. Thomas Santucci, DC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Santucci. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.