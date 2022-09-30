Thomas Russo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Russo, RPA-C
Overview
Thomas Russo, RPA-C is a Physician Assistant in Albany, NY.
Thomas Russo works at
Locations
The Endocrine Group1365 Washington Ave Ste 300, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4704
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Love him He listens and gets down to the root of all my problems
About Thomas Russo, RPA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1902804412
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Russo accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Russo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Thomas Russo works at
6 patients have reviewed Thomas Russo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Russo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Russo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Russo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.