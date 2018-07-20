Dr. Thomas Rofrano, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rofrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Rofrano, DC
Dr. Thomas Rofrano, DC is a Chiropractor in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from New York Chiropractic College.
Natural Medicine Clinic Inc.2401 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 627-5800
After many conventional doctors Dr. Rofrano is the only one that listens to his patient. He is not a one size fits all there are followup appointments and staff that are there to answer your questions. If you are looking for Big Pharma drugs he is not the guy for you. Dr. Tom Rofrano is about plant base diet & life style. In the past my blood work results were considered high but with his diet my Cholesterol levels were lowered by 60-80 pts in just 30 days. This is my experience only.
- Chiropractic
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1619969607
- New York Chiropractic College
- Rutgers University
