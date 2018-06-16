Dr. Price has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas Price, PHD
Overview
Dr. Thomas Price, PHD is a Psychologist in Sioux Falls, SD.
Dr. Price works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Camma M. Murphy6810 S Lyncrest Ave Ste 201, Sioux Falls, SD 57108 Directions (605) 274-1119
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
He was very nice and also very good at the testing I needed to have done.
About Dr. Thomas Price, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1518055078
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.