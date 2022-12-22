Dr. Thomas Polucki, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polucki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Polucki, DC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Polucki, DC is a Chiropractor in Newhall, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
Dr. Polucki works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Thomas Polucki25050 Peachland Ave Ste 105, Newhall, CA 91321 Directions (661) 753-9340Monday12:00pm - 6:00pmTuesday12:00pm - 6:00pmWednesday12:00pm - 6:00pmThursday12:00pm - 6:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Polucki?
I was diagnosed with persistent, postural, perceptual, dizziness. And what that means is when I tried to stand up after working on the computer, I fell down because the room was spinning. And I started getting more frequent episodes, and the left side of my body was going numb and I felt like I was floating so I went to the ER. After several tests and scans, they said everything looked normal and sent me home. The episodes were getting worse and it was going to take months to get to a specialist so a friend of mine recommended that I try upper cervical chiropractic. And within the first few visits, I could tell I was getting better. I finally got an appointment with an excellent neurologist, and he spent over half an hour, talking to me, reviewing my tests, and gave me the diagnosis of PPPD. And he said stick with the upper cervical chiropractic because it’s working for you. I feel like the chiropractic care is also helping with my stress. So I’m good with it.
About Dr. Thomas Polucki, DC
- Chiropractic
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1811922594
Education & Certifications
- Southern California University of Health Sciences
- Brookdale Community College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polucki has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polucki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polucki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polucki works at
65 patients have reviewed Dr. Polucki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polucki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polucki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polucki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.