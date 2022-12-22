Overview

Dr. Thomas Polucki, DC is a Chiropractor in Newhall, CA. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.



Dr. Polucki works at Dr. Thomas Polucki in Newhall, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.