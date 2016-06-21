Dr. Thomas Pickton, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Thomas Pickton, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Thomas Pickton, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Canton, OH.
Dr. Pickton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Psycholoigical & Family Consultants Inc.4572 Dressler Rd NW, Canton, OH 44718 Directions (330) 493-4220
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pickton?
Dr. Pickton was a life saver with CBT for my OCD and anxiety disorders. I learned so much from him. Wonderful person.
About Dr. Thomas Pickton, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1134280803
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickton accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickton works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.