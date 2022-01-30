Thomas Pedigo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Thomas Pedigo, EDD
Overview
Thomas Pedigo, EDD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Savannah, GA.
Thomas Pedigo works at
Locations
Coastal Pediatric Therapies LLC413 W Montgomery Xrd Ste 102, Savannah, GA 31406 Directions (912) 961-0508
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr pedigo is kind and compassionate, very experienced and well versed in treating and explaining things in a way we could understand. Would highly recommend him to anyone of any age looking for a psychologist.
About Thomas Pedigo, EDD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1164559738
Frequently Asked Questions
Thomas Pedigo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Thomas Pedigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Thomas Pedigo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Pedigo.
