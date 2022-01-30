See All Psychologists in Savannah, GA
Thomas Pedigo, EDD

Adolescent Psychology
3 (15)
Call for new patient details
Thomas Pedigo, EDD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Savannah, GA. 

Thomas Pedigo works at Institude For Personalized Medn in Savannah, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Coastal Pediatric Therapies LLC
    413 W Montgomery Xrd Ste 102, Savannah, GA 31406 (912) 961-0508
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 30, 2022
    Dr pedigo is kind and compassionate, very experienced and well versed in treating and explaining things in a way we could understand. Would highly recommend him to anyone of any age looking for a psychologist.
    Jan 30, 2022
    About Thomas Pedigo, EDD

    • Adolescent Psychology
    • English
    • 1164559738
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Thomas Pedigo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Thomas Pedigo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Thomas Pedigo works at Institude For Personalized Medn in Savannah, GA. View the full address on Thomas Pedigo’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Thomas Pedigo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Thomas Pedigo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Thomas Pedigo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Thomas Pedigo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

