Overview

Dr. Thomas Parisi, MFT is a Psychiatry Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    134 S Lasky Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 273-9700
  2. 2
    Ascher Medical Group Professional Corporation
    1849 Sawtelle Blvd Ste 610, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 273-9700

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Dr. Thomas Parisi, MFT

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326168428
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Parisi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parisi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parisi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parisi.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parisi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parisi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

